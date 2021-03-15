Printable NCAA Bracket 2021: Downloadable Bracket and Picks Advice

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

March Madness is back, and it's time to start filling out those brackets. After last year's NCAA men's basketball tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 edition is ready to go, as the 68-team field is now set and every game is scheduled to take place in the Indianapolis area.

On Thursday, the First Four matchups will decide which four of those eight teams will get to move into the first round. That's when the action will really start to pick up, as there will be 16 opening-round games on Friday, followed by 16 more on Saturday.

If you're looking for a downloadable bracket that you can fill out by hand, NCAA.com has made those available. The deadline to fill in brackets for this year's tournament is Friday at noon ET, which is when the first round will get underway.

With March Madness about to be in full swing, Bleacher Report has all your college hoops needs covered:

Bracket Challenge Game – Join the Bleacher Report Group

Start Your 2021 Bracket

As you begin to fill out those brackets, here's some early advice to consider while doing so.