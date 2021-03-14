Falcons Congratulate Drew Brees After NFL Retirement: 'We Won't Miss You'

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFC South can take a sigh of relief.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday with a message on his Instagram page:

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.

"I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"

The Falcons aren't going to miss him:

Atlanta's sentiment makes sense, as the Saints have won the NFC South four years in a row with the future Hall of Famer leading the way. He also won a Super Bowl during his time in New Orleans and is surely one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

The Falcons no longer have to worry about him tearing up the rest of the division.