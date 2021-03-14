    T.Y. Hilton Rumors: Packers and Dolphins Linked to Colts' Free-Agent WR

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 14, 2021

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) waves to fans in the stands before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    Longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton could be on the move during this free-agency period, with the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins "in play" for the four-time Pro Bowler, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

    Hilton, a third-round pick by the Colts out of FIU in 2012, collected 762 yards and five touchdowns on 56 passes in 2020. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

