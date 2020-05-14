Colts' T.Y. Hilton on Retirement: My Next Contract Will 'Be It for Me'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is only under contract through the 2020 season, and he said on The Athletic's One Percent Better podcast the next deal he signs will be his last before retirement.

"I mean, whatever I sign for my next contract, that'll be you know, when I hang it up, so," he said. "Whether it's two years, three years, four years or whatever it is. Whenever I sign up for my next contract that'll be it for me."

Hilton also made it clear he wants to remain with the Colts, and it is up to the team's front office to make that happen.

The Florida International product is 30 years old, but he played just 10 games last season because of a calf injury. He finished the year with 45 catches for 501 yards and five touchdowns, which was a far cry from his typical production.

Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first seven years in the league, including the 2016 campaign when he posted a career-best 91 catches for 1,448 yards.

He is also just one season removed from the 1,270 receiving yards he tallied in 2018, so it's not as if he has been on a steady decline production-wise.

Indianapolis is in something of win-now mode given the current roster construction considering it signed Philip Rivers to a one-year deal this offseason. In addition to the quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver, running back Marlon Mack is also signed through just the 2020 campaign.

How they all perform during the upcoming season will surely impact the Colts' decision-making process, but it isn't difficult to envision them shifting into something of a rebuilding mode if they fail to once again make the playoffs.

Indianapolis has just one winning season in the last five years and has been unable to consistently replicate the success it enjoyed during the Peyton Manning era. Part of that can be attributed to Andrew Luck's injuries and surprise retirement.

Given Hilton's comments, he would like to remain with the team and help turn things around beyond this year.