Aaron Jones Rumors: Packers Believe They Can Sign RB; Dolphins Linked

The Green Bay Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, but they reportedly still hope to retain him this offseason.

According to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Packers "believe" they can re-sign him without much guaranteed money and are trying to work out a deal before the free-agent market opens Wednesday.

The tag in 2021 would have cost around $8 million. If Jones does hit the open market, the Miami Dolphins are considered a top destination, while the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals are also possibilities.

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans.



With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.





