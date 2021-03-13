    Nate Solder, Giants Reportedly Agree to Restructured Contract Ahead of FA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder (76) in action against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
    Brad Penner/Associated Press

    Prior to the start of free agency next week, the New York Giants and offensive tackle Nate Solder have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides have agreed in principle to restructure Solder's deal with final details still being worked out before it becomes official. 

    Solder originally signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in March 2018. He previously restructured that deal prior to the 2019 season to clear $5 million in cap space at the time. 

    Per Spotrac, Solder was going to count $16.5 million against the 2021 cap before agreeing to restructure his contract. Rapoport reported last month that the Giants were expected to approach the 32-year-old about reworking the finances of his deal. 

    New York currently has $3.133 million in cap space before factoring in Solder's potential restructure. 

    Solder started all 32 games during his first two seasons with the Giants. He opted out of playing in 2020 because of health concerns with his son. 

    Prior to joining the Giants, Solder spent the first seven years of his career with the New England Patriots. He won two Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2016. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Giants to Re-Sign OT Nate Solder

      NY and the veteran tackle have agreed in principle to rework his deal with the team (Rapoport)

      Giants to Re-Sign OT Nate Solder
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants to Re-Sign OT Nate Solder

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Joseph Ossai's Incredible Testing Numbers and Room for Growth

      Joseph Ossai's Incredible Testing Numbers and Room for Growth
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Joseph Ossai's Incredible Testing Numbers and Room for Growth

      Mark Schofield
      via Touchdown Wire

      Giants Might Not Fill Glaring Holes in NFL Free Agency

      Giants Might Not Fill Glaring Holes in NFL Free Agency
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants Might Not Fill Glaring Holes in NFL Free Agency

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Landing Spots for Biggest Early Cap Casualties 📍

      The realistic deals that these 10 NFL veterans could sign

      Landing Spots for Biggest Early Cap Casualties 📍
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Landing Spots for Biggest Early Cap Casualties 📍

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report