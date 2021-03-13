Nate Solder, Giants Reportedly Agree to Restructured Contract Ahead of FA

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Prior to the start of free agency next week, the New York Giants and offensive tackle Nate Solder have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides have agreed in principle to restructure Solder's deal with final details still being worked out before it becomes official.

Solder originally signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in March 2018. He previously restructured that deal prior to the 2019 season to clear $5 million in cap space at the time.

Per Spotrac, Solder was going to count $16.5 million against the 2021 cap before agreeing to restructure his contract. Rapoport reported last month that the Giants were expected to approach the 32-year-old about reworking the finances of his deal.

New York currently has $3.133 million in cap space before factoring in Solder's potential restructure.

Solder started all 32 games during his first two seasons with the Giants. He opted out of playing in 2020 because of health concerns with his son.

Prior to joining the Giants, Solder spent the first seven years of his career with the New England Patriots. He won two Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2016.