The Biggest Questions That Remain Entering Start of 2021 NFL Free Agency

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Over the past week, NFL teams had to drop below the $182.5 million base salary-cap limit. In doing so, some clubs created roster holes while others made space for free-agent acquisitions.

Along with roster cuts and restructures, we could see a couple of quarterbacks on the move in the coming weeks. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline suggested the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson will stick together for another season, but that won't stop one team from trying to pry him away.

Because of the COVID-depressed salary cap, several teams may opt for more cost-effective signings rather than big splashes. Players who don't expect to command lucrative deals could accept one-year contracts in hopes of boosting their market value in 2022.

With the potential trade movement and forthcoming contract negotiations in mind, let's go through eight of the biggest questions heading into free agency.