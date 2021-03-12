    Report: Maryland Alleges Juwan Howard Told Mark Turgeon 'I'll F--king Kill You'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021

    Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Maryland has alleged that Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard threatened to kill Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon during their verbal altercation in Friday's Big Ten tournament clash.

    The Terrapins told the Big Ten that Howard yelled, "I'll f--king kill you," when the two coaches were screaming at each other, per Jeff Ermann of 247Sports. Howard was ejected from Michigan's 79-66 victory for the incident.

    "This has been going on for three games," Turgeon said. "I've been doing this for 34 years and I've called the conference office. I called the commissioner about what transpired in the first two games. And I said I wasn't gonna take it the third game. And so I stood up for my team, I stood up for me."

    Ermann noted that Maryland complained Howard made disrespectful comments toward the team's bench during their regular-season meetings. The Terps also said that freshman Hunter Dickinson taunted their bench.

    Howard explained to reporters what happened from his point of view:

    "(Mark) Turgeon saw that I was out of the box, he tells the referee to look at my feet, I’m out of the box, I’m like, come on man, this is what we’re doing today? You’re worried about my feet being out of the box? So he said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not gonna let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again.’ And he charged at me.

    "I don’t know how you guys were raised but how I was raised by my grandmother and also by Chicago. I was raised by Chicago, I grew up on the South Side, when guys charge you, it’s time to defend yourself."

    Assistant Phil Martelli, formerly the head coach for Saint Joseph's, took over for the Wolverines after Howard was ejected.

    Michigan will face rival Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament's first semifinal game Saturday. It will likely land a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance regardless of how it fares against the Buckeyes, which it beat in their sole regular-season matchup.

