Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys, Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Visits with Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly could be adding veteran help in their secondary.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited the AFC West team on Friday. Clinton-Dix has played for the Green Bay Packers, Washington Football Team and Chicago Bears but did not play in the 2020 campaign after the Dallas Cowboys released him in September of last year.

There was a time when adding Clinton-Dix would have been a major move for the Raiders or any team.

The Packers selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he was a Pro Bowler in his third season with 80 tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defended. He also posted 100 tackles in his second season and 93 tackles in 2018 while splitting time between Green Bay and Washington.

However, he is coming off a missed season and may have to work through some rust wherever he signs.

Fortunately for the Raiders or any other interested team, he is just 28 years old and was effective in 2019 for the Bears with an overall player grade of 74.2 from Pro Football Focus. He may not be the same player he was as a Pro Bowler in his prime on the Packers, but a similar season to his 2019 effort would be welcome in Las Vegas.

After all, the Raiders have to deal with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the AFC West and could use veteran depth and leadership in the secondary.

They need to make strides after finishing 26th in the league in passing yards allowed per game in 2020, and Clinton-Dix could be a stabilizing force at the backend of the secondary all while coming up to help stop the run.