Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC Tournament Game Canceled Due to UVA COVID-19 Test

Georgia Tech is heading to the ACC Tournament championship game after the conference announced Virginia couldn't play Friday's scheduled semifinal because of COVID-19 protocols following a positive test within the Cavaliers program.

The Yellow Jackets advance to face the winner of the other semifinal, Florida State vs. North Carolina, in Saturday's title game.

