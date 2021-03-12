Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC Tournament Game Canceled Due to UVA COVID-19 Test

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC Tournament Game Canceled Due to UVA COVID-19 TestMarch 12, 2021
Georgia Tech is heading to the ACC Tournament championship game after the conference announced Virginia couldn't play Friday's scheduled semifinal because of COVID-19 protocols following a positive test within the Cavaliers program.
The Yellow Jackets advance to face the winner of the other semifinal, Florida State vs. North Carolina, in Saturday's title game.
