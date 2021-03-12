    Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC Tournament Game Canceled Due to UVA COVID-19 Test

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021
    Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner talks with guard Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Georgia Tech is heading to the ACC Tournament championship game after the conference announced Virginia couldn't play Friday's scheduled semifinal because of COVID-19 protocols following a positive test within the Cavaliers program.

    The Yellow Jackets advance to face the winner of the other semifinal, Florida State vs. North Carolina, in Saturday's title game.

                     

