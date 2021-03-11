Giants Rumors: 'Optimism' Nate Solder Will Return Amid Contract Talks

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly optimistic that offensive tackle Nate Solder will return for the 2021 season.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Solder and the Giants are working on a renegotiation of his contract. Solder sat out the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns. He is due a $9.9 million base salary and counts $16.5 million against the Giants' cap in 2021.

The Giants would incur a $10.5 million dead cap hit if they cut Solder, so renegotiating the final two years of his deal may be the most prudent plan in a year where the cap went down. Solder said he would like to return to football next season in an article posted at The Increase.

"I'm in a place now where if I am offered another chance to play football, I'll probably take it," Solder wrote. "But I'm thankful for the decision I made last year for my family and community."

Solder acknowledged that it's possible his football career is over, but he said he had to do what was best for his family. The 32-year-old was considered high risk for COVID-19 because of a prior bout with testicular cancer, and his 5-year-old son, Hunter, also had cancer.

Solder has been largely solid, albeit unspectacular, since signing his four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in 2018. He spent his first seven seasons with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls.