    Jeremy Lin Speaks Out on Racism Against Asian Americans in B/R Video Essay

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will support G League guard Lin and is hopeful of an investigation into what discriminatory act caused Lin to speak out about racism facing Asian Americans. In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn't go into specifics about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin spoke out in a video essay for B/R on the issue of racism against Asian Americans.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

    12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

    13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

    14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

    15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

    16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

    17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

    18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

    19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

    20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

    Right Arrow Icon

    In February, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate—which tracks and responds to acts of hate, violence, bullying, discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.—said it had received 2,808 reports of "anti-Asian hate" from 47 states and the District of Columbia between March 19 and December 31, 2020.

    The increase in discrimination and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities is believed to be an outgrowth of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the FBI warning of the possibility last year. Former President Donald Trump was among the politicians who labeled COVID-19 as the "China virus."

    Lin, a California native who is of Taiwanese descent, wrote on Facebook in February that an opposing player called him "coronavirus" while the 32-year-old was playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

    The G League has launched an investigation into the allegation.

    Related

      NBA Suspends Leonard for Slur

      Meyers Leonard has been fined $50K and suspended from all Heat facilities for one week after using anti-Semitic slur

      NBA Suspends Leonard for Slur
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Suspends Leonard for Slur

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      @Jonwass reveals his latest predictions ahead of March Madness

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Will Contenders Add at the Deadline?

      Rival execs tell B/R what they expect the Celtics, Clippers and other fringe contenders will do ahead of March 25 📲

      Who Will Contenders Add at the Deadline?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Will Contenders Add at the Deadline?

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      Spurs, Aldridge Parting Ways

      LaMarcus Aldridge won't be back with the Spurs; both sides agree for big man to work on 'opportunities elsewhere.'

      Update: Spurs working to trade LMA (Woj)

      Spurs, Aldridge Parting Ways
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Spurs, Aldridge Parting Ways

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report