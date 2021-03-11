Jeremy Lin Speaks Out on Racism Against Asian Americans in B/R Video Essay

Jeremy Lin Speaks Out on Racism Against Asian Americans in B/R Video EssayMarch 11, 2021
Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin spoke out in a video essay for B/R on the issue of racism against Asian Americans.
In February, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate—which tracks and responds to acts of hate, violence, bullying, discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.—said it had received 2,808 reports of "anti-Asian hate" from 47 states and the District of Columbia between March 19 and December 31, 2020.
The increase in discrimination and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities is believed to be an outgrowth of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the FBI warning of the possibility last year. Former President Donald Trump was among the politicians who labeled COVID-19 as the "China virus."
Lin, a California native who is of Taiwanese descent, wrote on Facebook in February that an opposing player called him "coronavirus" while the 32-year-old was playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
The G League has launched an investigation into the allegation.
