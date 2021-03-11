NFLPA Issues Statement Supporting Amazon Warehouse Workers' Union

Jay Reeves/Associated Press

The NFL Players' Association released a statement Thursday supporting Amazon warehouse workers who are attempting to unionize, noting that "everyone deserves to have a voice and everyone is entitled to basic fairness, especially after everything Amazon warehouse workers have done to keep our American economy afloat."

Earlier in March, President Joe Biden appeared to lend his support to the over 5,800 Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who are going to vote on whether to unionize (h/t Jaclyn Diaz of NPR):

"Today and over the next few days and weeks, workers in Alabama and all across America are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. This is vitally important—a vitally important choice, as America grapples with the deadly pandemic, the economic crisis and the reckoning on race. What it reveals is the deep disparities that still exist in our country."

If the Bessemer workers ultimately choose to unionize, they would become the first Amazon warehouse workers to do so.

Jay Greene of the Washington Post reported that Amazon has stepped up its efforts to discourage the workers from unionizing:

"Many of the 5,805 employees in Bessemer who are in the middle of a seven-week mail-in voting period to decide whether they want the RWDSU [Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union] to represent them receive four or five emails a day from the company to discourage unionization. The vote ends March 29. The company has pressed its anti-union case with banners at the warehouse and even fliers posted inside bathroom stalls.

"The RWDSU has recently cited a mailbox popping up on company property that could signal to workers that it has a role in the running of the election, as well as a financial offer luring unhappy workers to quit as questionable tactics by a company hellbent on crushing the union."

The NFLPA is responsible for helping NFL players negotiate the collective bargaining agreement with team owners and provide various protections and rights for those players.