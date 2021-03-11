Players Championship 2021 Prize Money: Purse and Payout Info for TPC Sawgrass

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While it's not the single-most prestigious tournament on the PGA tour calendar, the Players Championship offers both a coveted trophy and lucrative payout.

TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, hosts the event, which is slated for March 11-14, 2021. The course is famous for the "Island Green," a 137-yard par three that is surrounded by water and provides a nerve-testing finish to every round.

And players know it for the massive purse.

Other than the Tour Championship to close the FedEx Cup, the Players Championship has the largest payday on tour.

Last year, a total of $15 million would have been distributed to the 50-person field with $2.7 million to the winner. The purse and winner's prize money are the same in 2021.

Since the coronavirus pandemic halted the 2020 Players after the first round, Rory McIlroy technically enters as the defending champion. He shot a 16-under 272 in 2019, edging Jim Furyk by a shot and earning $2.25 million of a $12.5 million purse.

McIlroy, who didn't win a tournament last year, is hoping the return to Sawgrass also brings back his winning form.

"It's good to be back," he said, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "It's nice, like I get another bite at the cherry."

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

McIlroy is a top contender, but 2020 FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are among the early favorites. They're paired together for the opening rounds, too.

DeChambeau, the winner of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, has already forced some changes at Sawgrass. After he suggested trying to drive the ball up the ninth fairway—left of the lake—on the 18th, the PGA nixed that idea.

"In the interest of safety for spectators and other personnel, the Players Championship Rules Committee has installed an internal out of bounds left of the lake for play of hole 18," a statement said.

DeChambeau, Johnson and Collin Morikawa are slated to start Thursday's round at 1 p.m. ET on the first hole. They'll follow Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth at 12:49 p.m.

Additionally, three notable groups start on the 10th early in the morning. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland hit the course at 7:29 a.m., followed by McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Webb Simpson at 7:40 a.m. and Tyrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele and Paul Casey at 8:02 a.m. local time.

The battle for $2.7 million should be highly entertaining, particularly if the Island Green comes into play Sunday.

