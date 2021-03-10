Report: Kenny Vaccaro Expected to Be Released by Titans After 3 Seasons with TEN

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are expected to release veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cutting Vaccaro now would save the Titans just over $3.9 million. The move comes as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 2021 salary cap will be $182.5 million, a steep drop from the 2020 cap of $198.2 million.

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans.

With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.

