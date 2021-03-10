    Julian Edelman Writes Open Letter After Meyers Leonard Used Anti-Semitic Slur

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021
    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered to take Meyers Leonard out for a Shabbat dinner to discuss Jewish heritage after the Miami Heat center used an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch live stream Monday.

    Edelman, who's Jewish, explained the "causal ignorance" Leonard showed with his comment is "harder to combat" than a hateful remark, so he'd like to help educate the NBA player:

    Leonard said, "f--king cowards; don't f--king snipe me, you f--king k--e b---h" while he played a Call of Duty game, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

    The Heat announced the 29-year-old post player would be "away from the team indefinitely" while the NBA conducts an investigation into the matter:

    "We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech," league spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

    Leonard is in his second season with the Heat after seven years with the Portland Trail Blazers. He's out for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign because of shoulder surgery.

    Edelman has spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls.

