NCAA Bracket 2021: Tips, Info and More for Top March Madness Games

David Becker/Associated Press

Last year, sports fans across the country missed out on one of their favorite activities: filling out March Madness brackets. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament was canceled, bringing the season to a premature end.

But March Madness is back this year. The 68-team field for the tournament will be set Sunday evening, and then, the entire tourney will take place in Indianapolis, utilizing multiple venues. One team will emerge victorious as the national champions on April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Several high-profile conference tournaments are taking place this week, so it's not yet clear which bubble teams will make it into March Madness and which ones will be left out. But it's not too early to start thinking about which teams you want to pick to make deep tournament runs when filling out your bracket.

As you get ready to participate in bracket challenges for the first time since 2019, here's the upcoming NCAA tourney schedule and some tips to consider when making your picks for March Madness.