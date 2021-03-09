    Bears' Allen Robinson II 'Likes' Torrey Smith Tweet Ripping NFL's Franchise Tag

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021
    Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II runs on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Add Allen Robinson II to the list of NFL players who aren't a fan of the franchise tag. 

    After the Chicago Bears decided to use the one-year tender to retain the Pro Bowl wide receiver, Robinson liked a tweet from former NFL player Torrey Smith saying the franchise tag "sucks."

    Albert Breer of The MMQB did note that Robinson will earn $18 million in 2021 if he plays on the franchise tag. 

    While that is a lucrative one-year salary for the star wideout, the tag has drawn criticism from players because it can limit their long-term security in a sport where injuries are an inherent risk. 

    This doesn't necessarily mean that Robinson has to play on the tag. The move gives the Bears more time to negotiate a long-term extension with the 27-year-old rather than risk losing him when free agency begins on March 17. 

    Of course, Robinson may have been looking forward to testing the waters after three years of erratic quarterback play in Chicago. He has succeeded regardless of who has been under center, racking up 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns on 200 receptions over the past two seasons combined. 

