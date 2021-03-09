Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson Contract Talks Won't Be Impacted by Dak Prescott's Deal

John Munson/Associated Press

In the wake of Dak Prescott's extension with the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens don't expect their contract talks with Lamar Jackson to be impacted.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Tuesday that Prescott's deal doesn't necessarily alter the math on a potential extension for Jackson.

"We have a strategy and a relationship," DeCosta said. "It's up to us to get a deal done."

DeCosta also noted he's had "a couple talks" with Jackson, and they remain "confident and committed to trying to get a long-term deal done.”

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Prescott agreed to a four-year extension with the Cowboys worth up to $164 million that includes $126 million guaranteed, $66 million to sign and $75 million in 2021.

The Ravens have been open about their desire to work out a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL MVP since their season ended in January.

"He's a very easy person to talk to and certainly deserves a contract," DeCosta told reporters on Jan. 25 about Jackson. "He has played phenomenal football over the last couple of years, and our intention—and my intention—is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years."

This offseason is the first time that Jackson is eligible for an extension. He's signed through 2021 and has a fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The Ravens have until the first week of May to decide if they are going to exercise Jackson's 2022 option.

Since taking over as Baltimore's quarterback in Week 11 of the 2018 season, Jackson has a 30-7 record in 37 starts. He was named NFL MVP two years ago after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and setting a quarterback record with 1,206 rushing yards.

Jackson had another strong year in 2020 with 2,757 passing yards, 1,005 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns. The Ravens made the playoffs as a wild-card team but lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 in the AFC Divisional Round.