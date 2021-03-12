WWE/AEW Fantasy Draft: Selecting a Top-10 Big Board

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

The 2021 NFL draft is approaching on April 29, but what if All Elite Wrestling and WWE had a fantasy draft between the two biggest rosters in professional wrestling today?

Such an event has never happened before. WWE took over WCW 20 years ago and merged its wrestlers into the roster, while Raw and SmackDown have had several drafts and Superstar Shake-ups, but nothing has ever been cross-promotional.

If the two companies suddenly decided to unveil a draft, who would be the top five picks to look out for in both promotions?

Based on their current status, championships, career achievements and potential from a kayfabe viewpoint, here is a top-10 Big Board for a AEW/WWE draft scenario.