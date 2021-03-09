1 Need Every NFL Team Should Address in the 2021 Draft, Not Free Agency

0 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

There's a common belief in the NFL world that successful teams build through the draft. In many aspects, this is true. Building a "dream team" through free agency doesn't work the way it does in other sports. When it does work, the financial implications rarely lead to sustained success.

Exceptions exist, of course, like the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Key contributors to their championship run like Tom Brady, Shaquil Barrett, Leonard Fournette and Ndamukong Suh came to Tampa through free agency. Teams can and will continue trying to complete their championship puzzles through the open market.

It's a more relevant strategy for playoff-caliber squads than rebuilding franchises, which should definitely forge their foundations with draft picks. However, even teams with realistic title hopes should look to fill some positions through the draft rather than free agency. Whether due to cap space, draft positioning or the available player pools, the draft is often the preferable option.

That will be the case once again in 2021. While COVID-19 protocols make prospect evaluations trickier than in years past and free agency will be vital, every team has at least one need it should fill through the draft. We'll examine those needs here.