Cam Newton, NFL's Top Free-Agent QBs After Dak Prescott's Cowboys Contract

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dak Prescott is off the table when it comes to free-agent quarterbacks for 2021 after the Dallas Cowboys star agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal to remain with the team Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The top target at the position in free agency, the move will leave teams that are hoping to find a signal-caller on the open market with one less player to choose from. But some of the league's top talent is still available in free agency.

Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett, who have largely been used as backups throughout their careers, are available, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who took a backseat to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami this season, is also a suitable option for teams looking for more depth in their quarterback room.

All three have proved that they're ready to step in when needed, with Brissett and Fitzpatrick each appearing in 15 games in 2019. Taylor was knocked down by a lung injury in 2020, which forced the Los Angeles Chargers to turn to rookie Justin Herbert, perhaps before they were ready to do so.

In addition to three solid backup options, there are plenty of others available to fill a hole, whether it's on the field or on the bench.