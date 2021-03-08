    Rheal Cormier Dies at Age 53 from Cancer; Pitched 16 Years in MLB

    Joseph Zucker
March 8, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rheal Cormier pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training baseball game, Sunday, March 4, 2007, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
    Al Behrman/Associated Press

    Former MLB pitcher Rheal Cormier died Monday at the age of 53 from cancer, the Philadelphia Phillies announced

    Hall of Famer Jim Thome was teammates with Cormier in Philadelphia. He reflected on his time with the southpaw:

    "Rheal was one of the most vibrant people I've had the pleasure of knowing. He loved baseball, but he always put his family first. Frenchy was the kind of guy who would do anything for you and I'm lucky to have called him my friend for many years. Our time spent together in Philadelphia as teammates was unforgettable. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten."

    Others mourned Cormier on social media:

    A native of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, Cormier spent 16 seasons in MLB with five teams. He debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1991 and had stints with the Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Montreal Expos and Cincinnati Reds.

    Cormier's longest spell was in Philadelphia, where his 363 appearances are seventh-most in franchise history for a pitcher.

    He finished with a 71-64 record and a 4.03 ERA over 683 career appearances. His best season came in 2003, when he was a perfect 8-0 and posted a 1.70 ERA over 84.2 innings. 

    Cormier also represented Canada in the 1988 and 2008 Summer Olympics, as well as the 2006 World Baseball Classic. He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

