    LeBron James 'Loved' Playing with Stephen Curry in 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, pressures Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Having faced off against Stephen Curry in four straight NBA Finals, LeBron James was happy to finally be on the same side as the Golden State Warriors star.  

    James and Curry combined to lead Team LeBron to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. After the win, James shouted out Curry on social media:

    Curry made sure to show some love to James on social media as well:

    Before tip-off, the two had a fun moment as Curry closely watched LeBron's traditional chalk toss at the scorer's table:

    It's hard to believe this was the first time the two future Hall of Famers had teamed up.

    James will presumably be an All-Star captain next season since that has been the case ever since the NBA adopted the ASG draft. Maybe LeBron can make it two years in a row. And with the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, it would be a great time to bring the Northeast Ohio natives together again.

