Former Cowboys OL Chris Schultz Dies at Age 61

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chris Schultz, who won the 1991 Grey Cup with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, died Thursday at the age of 61.

Neil Davidson of the Canadian Press reported Schultz, who worked on TSN's CFL coverage after his playing career, suffered a heart attack.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie released a statement saying the Ontario native's passing "leaves a giant-sized hole in the CFL family":

"We called Chris Schultz the Big Man for so many reasons beyond the obvious. He had a big personality. He could make you think as easily as he could make you laugh. He had a big presence on CFL on TSN, breaking down each game with incredible passion, insight and joy.

"He had a football career so big it included both Canada's Grey Cup and America's Team. But most of all, my teammate and friend had a big heart. It was oversized even for his frame.

"It was so clearly on display in his tireless work on behalf of Purolator Tackle Hunger. When he spoke publicly about working at and with food banks, and what it meant to him and to families in need, Chris' sincerity and empathy moved everyone. Those moments not only made the program stronger. They made everyone who experienced them want to be better, to be more like Chris."

