Micah Hyde, Bills Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $19.3M

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Rather than let Micah Hyde play out the final season of his contract, the Buffalo Bills have extended the 30-year-old safety.

The Bills announced Friday that Hyde has signed a two-year extension through the 2023 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $19.3 million and will keep his cap number for 2021 "essentially the same."

After spending the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Hyde signed a five-year deal with the Bills in 2017 that included $14 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

The 2021 season was set to be Hyde's final year under that contract. He's going to count $6.7 million against the cap, per Spotrac.

Hyde made the Pro Bowl in his first season in Buffalo and has started all 62 games he's played for the team in four years. He tied for fourth on the Bills with five pass breakups and finished fifth with 70 combined tackles last season.

The Bills won the AFC East in 2020 for the first time in 25 years and advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.