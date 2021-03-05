    Micah Hyde, Bills Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $19.3M

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Rather than let Micah Hyde play out the final season of his contract, the Buffalo Bills have extended the 30-year-old safety.

    The Bills announced Friday that Hyde has signed a two-year extension through the 2023 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $19.3 million and will keep his cap number for 2021 "essentially the same."

    After spending the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Hyde signed a five-year deal with the Bills in 2017 that included $14 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

    The 2021 season was set to be Hyde's final year under that contract. He's going to count $6.7 million against the cap, per Spotrac.

    Hyde made the Pro Bowl in his first season in Buffalo and has started all 62 games he's played for the team in four years. He tied for fourth on the Bills with five pass breakups and finished fifth with 70 combined tackles last season.

    The Bills won the AFC East in 2020 for the first time in 25 years and advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bills give S Hyde two-year contract extension

      Bills give S Hyde two-year contract extension
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills give S Hyde two-year contract extension

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Bills agree to re-sign Micah Hyde to a two-year extension worth reported $19.25 million

      Bills agree to re-sign Micah Hyde to a two-year extension worth reported $19.25 million
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills agree to re-sign Micah Hyde to a two-year extension worth reported $19.25 million

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com

      Bills Re-Sign Micah Hyde

      Buffalo agrees to a 2-yr, $19.25M extension with veteran safety (Rapoport)

      Bills Re-Sign Micah Hyde
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Re-Sign Micah Hyde

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Tagging Justin Simmons

      Denver is franchise tagging Pro Bowl safety but will keep working toward a long-term deal (Rapoport)

      Broncos Tagging Justin Simmons
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Tagging Justin Simmons

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report