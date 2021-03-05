    NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2021: Highlights and Predictions for Participants

    Timothy Rapp
March 5, 2021

    New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives up court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    It would be easy to focus on what Sunday's Slam Dunk Contest doesn't have to offer. No high-flying stars in action like Zion Williamson. No former champions like Zach LaVine or Derrick Jones Jr. No Dunk Contest legends who somehow don't have a title like Aaron Gordon.

    But the Dunk Contest is always a good time because you never know quite what to expect. You never know when you will see some incredible feat of athleticism you couldn't conceive of before the contest began.

    So you don't want to miss this year's event, either. Let's break down the info. 

                          

    When: Sunday, during halftime of the All-Star Game (tip-off at 8 p.m. ET)

    WhereState Farm Arena in Atlanta

    Watch: TNT

    Participants: Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail BlazersCassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks

                        

    Analysis and Highlights

    No, these guys may not be big names. But don't get it twisted: They throw down.

    Just look at what Obi Toppin did, in one game, vs. George Washington last season:

    If you go between the legs during an actual game, well, you're going to bring it at the Dunk Contest.

    His main competition likely will be Cassius Stanley, who is playing in the G League and bringing the heat with his high-flying ability:

    And if you haven't seen some of his dunks at Duke, well, look out below:

    Finally there's Anfernee Simons, who is probably the dark horse in this competition but has hops:

    Just because this competition doesn't have star power doesn't mean one of these guys isn't capable of putting on a show. Halftime at the All-Star Game should be fun.

                       

    Prediction

    Stanley wins.

