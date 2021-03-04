Jalen Ramsey: Deshaun Watson 'Extremely Serious' About Texans Trade Request

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey expressed his belief Thursday that quarterback Deshaun Watson will never again play for the Houston Texans.

During an appearance on the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Jim Trotter and Thomas Warren, Ramsey said (around the 18-minute mark) of his close friend: "I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again. He's very serious."

ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Sarah Barshop) reported in January that Watson formally asked the Texans for a trade due, in part, to his frustration over not being included in the decision-making process before Houston hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as its new general manager.

Last month, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley and told him during that meeting he has "no intention" of ever playing for the Texans again.

