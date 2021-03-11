Trade Packages to Fix the NBA's Worst Benches

1 of 5

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Richaun Holmes, PF Nemanja Bjelica

Sacramento Kings Receive: C Nicolas Claxton, G Spencer Dinwiddie, 2022 second-round pick

Signing Blake Griffin gives the Nets some needed size and added passing, but he's an average outside shooter and poor defender at this stage of his career. More help in the frontcourt is likely needed.

The Kings (14-22) look like they'll quickly become sellers and have to decide if Holmes, 27, is going to be part of their rebuild as he's set to hit unrestricted free agency. He's been a bright spot as the team's starting center, averaging 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, and he's shooting 65.1 percent overall and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line.

While he's good enough to start at center for Brooklyn, Holmes would be a high-minute backup if Steve Nash wants to stick with DeAndre Jordan. Bjelica, meanwhile, is a floor-spacing big who has hit 40.7 percent of his three-pointers over the past four seasons, so he'd give the Nets another option at power forward.

If the Kings have doubts about re-signing Holmes, Claxton would give them a young center to build around.

Although he's battled injuries in his first two seasons, the 21-year-old is putting up 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 69.0 percent from the field in five outings this campaign. He needs to add some muscle to his 215-pound frame, but he fits better as a developmental project in Sacramento than as a win-now option in Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie is out for the season with a torn ACL and is used as a salary-matcher here, but the Kings would still get his Bird rights if they wish to re-sign him this offseason. He carries a $12.3 million player option next year, and the Kings would likely be thrilled if he picked it up.