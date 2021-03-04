MLB Reportedly to Host Annual 'Lou Gehrig Day' to Raise Money, Awareness for ALS

Murray Becker/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly set to announce plans to host an annual Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, which will raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the New York Yankees legend was diagnosed with it in 1939.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday the plans include players wearing a "4-ALS" patch on their jersey, an homage to Gehrig's No. 4, and fundraising efforts to help the fight against the disease.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

