    MLB Reportedly to Host Annual 'Lou Gehrig Day' to Raise Money, Awareness for ALS

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    New York Yankees' Lou Gehrig, the
    Murray Becker/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball is reportedly set to announce plans to host an annual Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, which will raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the New York Yankees legend was diagnosed with it in 1939.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday the plans include players wearing a "4-ALS" patch on their jersey, an homage to Gehrig's No. 4, and fundraising efforts to help the fight against the disease.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Gov. Newsom: MLB Fans Could Be in Stands for Opening Day

      Gov. Newsom: MLB Fans Could Be in Stands for Opening Day
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Gov. Newsom: MLB Fans Could Be in Stands for Opening Day

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Boone Taking Medical Leave

      Yankees manager taking medical leave of absence to receive pacemaker; surgery expected later today

      Aaron Boone Taking Medical Leave
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Aaron Boone Taking Medical Leave

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Was Ready to Join Mets After Merch Fiasco: ‘It’s F--king Over’

      Bauer Was Ready to Join Mets After Merch Fiasco: ‘It’s F--king Over’
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Was Ready to Join Mets After Merch Fiasco: ‘It’s F--king Over’

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade Predictions for MLB's Sleeper Targets

      @MartyFenn reveals his bold predictions for under-the-radar players who could get moved 🔮

      Trade Predictions for MLB's Sleeper Targets
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trade Predictions for MLB's Sleeper Targets

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report