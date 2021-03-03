    Former Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos, UFC Part Ways After 12 Years

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Junior Dos Santos poses for photographers during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. ( AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    UFC has released former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos after 12 years with the promotion. 

    "I fought through MMA's Murderer's Row to get my shot at the belt," dos Santos wrote in an Instagram post. "Holding and defending it was one of the great honors of my life. Thanks to every opponent, thanks to every fan and every critic. I'm going to spend some time back at the drawing board, but I'm excited to move on."

    Dos Santos last fought at UFC 256, losing to Ciryl Gane via a second-round TKO. It was his fourth straight defeat, bringing him to 21-9 for his career.  

    UFC president Dana White told reporters he felt dos Santos should consider leaving the sport after the pay-per-view.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Best Value Picks for UFC 259 🤑

      Breaking down the bets gamblers should be looking at for Saturday's event

      Best Value Picks for UFC 259 🤑
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Best Value Picks for UFC 259 🤑

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Full Details on Lead Cards for April's 'ONE on TNT' Events 📲

      Full Details on Lead Cards for April's 'ONE on TNT' Events 📲
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Full Details on Lead Cards for April's 'ONE on TNT' Events 📲

      Bear Frazer
      via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

      Adesanya Won't Bulk Up for Light Heavyweight Title Shot

      Adesanya Won't Bulk Up for Light Heavyweight Title Shot
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya Won't Bulk Up for Light Heavyweight Title Shot

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      How Jan Powered His Way from Nearly Being Cut to Champ

      How Jan Powered His Way from Nearly Being Cut to Champ
      MMA logo
      MMA

      How Jan Powered His Way from Nearly Being Cut to Champ

      Brett Okamoto
      via ESPN.com