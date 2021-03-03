Former Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos, UFC Part Ways After 12 Years

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC has released former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos after 12 years with the promotion.

"I fought through MMA's Murderer's Row to get my shot at the belt," dos Santos wrote in an Instagram post. "Holding and defending it was one of the great honors of my life. Thanks to every opponent, thanks to every fan and every critic. I'm going to spend some time back at the drawing board, but I'm excited to move on."

Dos Santos last fought at UFC 256, losing to Ciryl Gane via a second-round TKO. It was his fourth straight defeat, bringing him to 21-9 for his career.

UFC president Dana White told reporters he felt dos Santos should consider leaving the sport after the pay-per-view.

