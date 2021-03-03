Patriots Rumors: New England 'Not Enamored' with 2021 Free-Agent QB Class

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

As NFL teams prepare for another round of free agency, the New England Patriots don't seem too interested in this year's crop of unrestricted quarterbacks.

According to NFL Network's Michael Giardi, the Pats are "not enamored" with any of the available quarterbacks and are hoping more passers enter free agency this spring.

Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton and Tyrod Taylor top this year's group of free-agent quarterbacks, limiting the options of teams like New England to lock down a franchise QB outside of a major trade or draft pick.

The Patriots signed Newton late last offseason to a one-year, incentive-laden deal only for the former MVP to finish with a 7-8 record as the team's starter.

Newton passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions with another 592 yards and 12 touchdowns coming on 137 carries. It was barely enough to keep New England competitive in the AFC East but not convincing enough a performance for the team to bring Newton back for a second year.

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer remain on the roster, though Stidham did little to impress in limited playing time last year (256 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions).

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may hit free agency if he's unable to reach a contract this offseason, but that remains a long-shot. Though, with nearly $70 million under the salary cap, the Pats have plenty of room to spend.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New England could also try to pry Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, though the franchise has been reluctant to even entertain offers for their disgruntled star.

It's unclear where New England goes next. Following up Tom Brady was already an impossible task last season. Finding a free agent capable of leading the Patriots back to the postseason in 2021 may be even more difficult.