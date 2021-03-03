Trent Brown Trade Rumors: Raiders 'Have Had Talks' About Dealing Starting RT

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Coming off an injury-plagued 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have been exploring trade possibilities for Trent Brown.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have "had talks" about a potential deal involving their starting right tackle, who played in just five games last season because of injury and COVID-19 protocols.

General manager Mike Mayock seemed to indicate the team would be willing to move on from Brown when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"The jury is still out here," Mayock said. "He's under contract. We believe in the talent of that player. There would be nothing finer than having Trent Brown protecting Derek Carr in the season opener. But the jury is still out

The Raiders made Brown the highest-paid tackle by average annual value in NFL history when they signed him to a four-year, $66 million contract in March 2019.

Since Brown's deal doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining, the Raiders could trade him without incurring any dead cap hit. He's owed $13.75 million in base salary next season, per Spotrac.

Brown was coming off a successful one-year stint with the New England Patriots in 2018. He started all 16 games during the regular season and helped the team beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In his first season with the Raiders, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl despite missing five games due to injuries.

Brown has appeared in 63 games over the past six seasons with the Raiders, Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.