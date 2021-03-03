Patriots Rumors: Kyle Rudolph Interested in NE Contract After Vikings Release

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Kyle Rudolph is interested in a move to the New England Patriots, according to NESN.com's Doug Kyed.

"The Patriots have shown major interest in Rudolph in the past, whom they tried to trade for as recently as two years ago," Kyed wrote.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they released the two-time Pro Bowler after he spent 10 seasons with the franchise.

The move wasn't necessarily an indictment of Rudolph's performance. Teams are looking to cut costs every offseason. With the 2021 salary cap negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, one head coach told ESPN's Dianna Russini he expects to see "a massacre next week all around the league" in reference to upcoming roster cuts.

The Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson noted the Vikings saved a little more than $5 million by releasing Rudolph and will absorb $4.4 million in dead money.

The 31-year-old caught 28 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in 2020. While those numbers aren't necessarily impressive, he averaged a career-high 11.9 yards per reception, and his 75.7 percent catch rate was his third-best ever, per Pro Football Reference.

The Patriots have so far failed to adequately replace Rob Gronkowski following his brief retirement in March 2019.

New England selected Devin Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 draft, but he logged a total of seven targets as a rookie.

Cam Newton struggled after testing positive for COVID-19 in the middle of the season, which impacted the entire passing game. Asiasi also spent a chunk of the year on injured reserve, so it's tough to glean anything from his 2020 output.

Signing Rudolph would be a good way for the Patriots to stabilize their tight end situation while still leaving Asiasi with a path to become the long-term No. 1 guy at the position.