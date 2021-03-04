NHL Power Rankings: Lightning and Maple Leafs Tied for No. 1 Spot

1 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

31. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 28th)

A week of bald-faced ugliness ends with a trip to the bottom of the barrel for the Sabres, who scored five goals in four losses. An MSG Network analyst suggested they had "quit on their season" during a Tuesday loss to the New York Rangers, and trade rumors now surround both Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall.

30. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 31st)

The Senators escape the rankings basement thanks to two more wins in four games, which gives them six wins in 10 games since they sat 2-12-1 on Feb. 11. On the less-positive side, veteran center Derek Stepan was shut down for the season with a shoulder problem after scoring once in 20 games.

29. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 30th)

It's graduation from the 30s to the 20s for the Red Wings, who scored three goals across two losses and 10 goals across two wins in an up-and-down week. Finnish veteran Valtteri Filppula was cut after scoring twice in 20 games this season and 193 times in 1,038 NHL games dating back to 2005-06.

28. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 27th)

Though they had played the most games in the division (26) through Tuesday, the Canucks are still second from the bottom in the North with just nine wins and 20 points. Braden Holtby has won just four of 11 starts and has a 3.56 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.

27. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 29th)

A shootout loss, an overtime loss and a one-goal regulation loss were the product of a frustrating week for the Ducks, though 2018 first-round pick Isac Lundestrom scored his first career hat trick on four shots in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. He now has five goals in 15 games this season.

26. Dallas Stars (Last Week: 21st)

Florida wasn't an ideal stop for the Stars, who lost once at the Florida Panthers and once at the Tampa Bay Lightning and then dropped another at home to the Lightning after the week began with an Anton Khudobin shutout. Dallas hasn't beaten Tampa Bay in regulation in a regular-season game in nearly five years.