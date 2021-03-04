NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Trade Buzz Ahead of 2021 Free AgencyMarch 4, 2021
NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Trade Buzz Ahead of 2021 Free Agency
In preparation for free agency, NFL teams have cut players to save money and stay under the salary cap. On top of that, clubs may trade high-earning veterans to make room for cheaper replacements from the open market.
We saw early fireworks within the quarterback trade market when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed to swap Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. The Philadelphia Eagles came to terms on a deal that will send Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.
At least five teams have called the Houston Texans about Deshaun Watson, but one front office in search of a quarterback hasn't placed a call. Perhaps that club has other plans to acquire a starting signal-caller.
Aside from the big names under center, we could also see key starters on the move. Let's check out the latest trade rumors as the buzz heats up before the new league year starts March 17.
Washington Not Among 5 Teams That Inquired About QB Deshaun Watson
Most quarterback-needy teams that see Deshaun Watson as a significant upgrade over the starters on the rosters will contact the Houston Texans about their disgruntled star player. But don't include the Washington Football Team in that group.
John McClain of the Houston Chronicle appeared on BMitch & Finlay to discuss the Texans' situation with Watson and said Washington isn't one of the five teams that called Houston (h/t JP Finlay of NBC Sports).
As Finlay points out, Washington isn't in a position to offer a competitive trade package with its draft position. The Football Team has the No. 19 overall pick. An aggressive front office with a top-10 selection such as the Carolina Panthers would have a much better shot to land Watson in a blockbuster deal.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington will part ways with quarterback Alex Smith. That leaves Taylor Heinicke as the only signal-caller under team control, though the club will likely use a tender to retain impending exclusive rights free agent Kyle Allen, who started in four games for Washington this past season.
Without an unquestioned starting quarterback and Watson seemingly out of reach, Washington may opt to sign a stopgap option such as Andy Dalton, acquire a veteran via trade such as the Las Vegas Raiders' Marcus Mariota or look at a prospect from the incoming draft class. If North Dakota State's Trey Lance or Alabama's Mac Jones somehow slides on Day 1, Washington would likely take either player in the first round.
Most General Managers Expect the Patriots to Trade CB Stephon Gilmore
The New England Patriots have $62.2 million in cap space. They are not in a financial bind going into free agency. However, head coach Bill Belichick has a reputation for parting ways with high-level players before they hit a decline.
Before Week 1 of this past season, the Patriots gave Stephon Gilmore a raise, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the final year of his contract, he may suit up elsewhere. Most front-office executives around the league believe the two-time All-Pro cornerback's time in New England has run its course, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
"Most GMs have considered it a foregone conclusion that the Patriots would trade top corner Stephon Gilmore this offseason, and I haven't heard anything about a contract extension, so a trade still seems like an eventuality," La Canfora wrote.
In 2020, Gilmore missed five games. He battled a knee injury and underwent season-ending surgery on his quad. The 30-year-old recorded three pass breakups and an interception, allowing just a 57.1 percent completion rate in coverage.
Still, Gilmore should draw interest from teams willing to trade a second- or third-round pick for him. If moved, he's a one-year rental but a high-quality acquisition who was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Clubs with a void on the boundary of the secondary should line up to acquire a premier cornerback who's still in his prime.
Raiders Shopping OT Trent Brown
The right side of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line may undergo multiple changes this offseason.
The Silver and Black released right guard Gabe Jackson Wednesday, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport caught wind of trade rumors surrounding right tackle Trent Brown.
Rapoport believes Brown's future can unfold in one of two ways: He will either remain with the Raiders through the 2021 season or the club will trade him.
Based on those rumors, don't expect Vegas to outright cut Brown to save $14 million in cap space. However, his future has a high level of uncertainty. During a Zoom conference with reporters Wednesday, general manager Mike Mayock said "the jury is still out" on the Pro Bowl tackle's tenure with the team.
Vegas' willingness to trade Brown likely stems from his spotty availability. He's missed 16 games since signing with the club in 2019. Aside from COVID-19 and a mishap with his pregame IV, the 6'8", 380-pounder has battled calf issues in both of his campaigns with the Raiders.
Over the past few years, the Raiders have fielded one of the best offensive lines in the league, though the group struggled in run blocking and pass protection down the stretch of this past season.
If Vegas deals Brown, it would have two holes to fill on the offensive line going into free agency. Denzelle Good, who played left guard and right tackle for the Raiders during 2020, could become a low-cost pickup from the open market. Rookie fourth-rounder John Simpson is also an option to start at guard in 2021.
Saints Had Trade Conversations Involving DT Malcom Brown
Malcom Brown isn't going to generate a ton of buzz or draw an early-round pick in a trade, but he can help a team shore up its run defense as a key starter on the front line.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints have engaged with clubs that may have an interest in Brown.
As of Thursday, the Saints are $64.1 million over the salary cap. They can trade or cut Brown and save $4.9 million to gradually move closer toward the threshold.
Through six seasons, Brown has recorded 247 tackles, 23 for loss, 23 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks. He's not much of a pass-rusher, which hurts his trade value, but teams would likely offer a fifth-round pick to acquire a proven rotational defensive lineman rather than use that selection on an unknown commodity on Day 3 of the draft.
Keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys, who gave up the second-most rushing yards this past season, as a potential suitor for Brown. After a couple of roster cuts, the Las Vegas Raiders may also show interest as they revamp their defensive front under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Team salary cap figures courtesy of Over the Cap.