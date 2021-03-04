NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Trade Buzz Ahead of 2021 Free Agency

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

In preparation for free agency, NFL teams have cut players to save money and stay under the salary cap. On top of that, clubs may trade high-earning veterans to make room for cheaper replacements from the open market.

We saw early fireworks within the quarterback trade market when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed to swap Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. The Philadelphia Eagles came to terms on a deal that will send Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

At least five teams have called the Houston Texans about Deshaun Watson, but one front office in search of a quarterback hasn't placed a call. Perhaps that club has other plans to acquire a starting signal-caller.

Aside from the big names under center, we could also see key starters on the move. Let's check out the latest trade rumors as the buzz heats up before the new league year starts March 17.