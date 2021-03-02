Trevor Lawrence: I Feel Better Than Expected After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The presumed No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft is doing better than he thought he would at this point following Feb. 16 shoulder surgery.

"As you know, this is really the first serious thing that I've dealt with, but I'm doing great," former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence told ESPN's Stephania Bell on Tuesday. "I actually feel way better than I thought I would at this point."

The surgery repaired damage to the labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Lawrence's physical therapist, Drew Morcos, told Bell the plan is for Lawrence to wear a brace for approximately two more weeks and start throwing in six to eight weeks. That should have him on track to play during his rookie season, assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars or whichever team drafts him chooses to start him right away.

The Clemson product held his pro day on Feb. 12 so he could throw for teams before he underwent the surgery.

He impressed by launching throws downfield, hitting his receivers in stride and unleashing head-turning passes even across his body on designed rollouts. He did nothing to change the assumption the Jaguars will select him with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Lawrence started for the Tigers for three seasons and led them to the College Football Playoff in each year. He won one national title and reached another championship game while cementing himself as one of the best players in recent college football history.

He completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 203 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 10 games this past season.

Jaguars fans will surely be thrilled to hear Lawrence is doing better than anticipated at this point of his recovery as the team heads into its next era with new head coach Urban Meyer and the No. 1 pick in the draft.