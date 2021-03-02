James Harden's No. 13 Jersey Will Be Retired by Rockets, Says Tilman Fertitta

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are planning to retire James Harden's No. 13 jersey when he calls time on his NBA career.

"James Harden will always be a Rocket," team governor Tilman Fertitta said, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fanbase/community (are) truly remarkable."

