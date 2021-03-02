    James Harden's No. 13 Jersey Will Be Retired by Rockets, Says Tilman Fertitta

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) gestures to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets are planning to retire James Harden's No. 13 jersey when he calls time on his NBA career.

    "James Harden will always be a Rocket," team governor Tilman Fertitta said, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fanbase/community (are) truly remarkable."

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

