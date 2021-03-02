    Report: Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards Among Players to Decline Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021
    Alerted 56m ago in the B/R App

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dunks past Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The 2021 NBA Dunk Contest lacks two things to this point: big names and memorable former participants. 

    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges reportedly have all turned down invitations.

    They join notable former participants such as Chicago's Zach LaVine, Orlando's Aaron Gordon and Portland's Derrick Jones Jr. in passing on the event.

    Instead, the league's current participants include Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and a pair of rookies in New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley. 

    Missing out on Edwards is a major loss. He had arguably the dunk of the year in February and has already compiled an impressive dunk reel:

    Brown is no stranger to a highlight yam himself:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    And we all know what players like LaVine, Gordon and Jones bring to the table:

    One player who might have added a major jolt of excitement to the event was Williamson. That's off the table now too. 

    It's another blow to the league's All-Star festivities. Superstars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have already questioned whether the league should hold an All-Star Game during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Now, many of the most exciting options for the Slam Dunk Contest have decided to sit out the event. 

    Related

      Dame Drops Out of 3-Pt Contest

      Blazers star tells Yahoo he has withdrawn from the 3-point contest for 'rest purposes'

      Dame Drops Out of 3-Pt Contest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dame Drops Out of 3-Pt Contest

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Zion Not Joining Dunk Contest

      Pelicans star won't participate in the dunk contest despite rumors he was considering it (Yahoo)

      Report: Zion Not Joining Dunk Contest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Zion Not Joining Dunk Contest

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Steph to Join 3-Pt Contest ☔️

      Warriors star is expected to participate in the All-Star event March 7 on TNT (Yahoo)

      Report: Steph to Join 3-Pt Contest ☔️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Steph to Join 3-Pt Contest ☔️

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Players on 2-Way Contracts Will Be Eligible for Playoffs

      Report: NBA Players on 2-Way Contracts Will Be Eligible for Playoffs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Players on 2-Way Contracts Will Be Eligible for Playoffs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report