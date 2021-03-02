Dolphins Rumors: Kyle Van Noy to Be Released or Traded 1 Year into $51M Contract

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

One year after he signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, Kyle Van Noy is expected to play for a new team in 2021.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the Dolphins were going to release Van Noy, who then appeared to confirm the news by issuing a statement:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miami hopes to find a trade partner for Van Noy, but he will eventually be released if no deal materializes.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins will save $9.75 million against the cap in 2021 if they release him.

Van Noy was part of Miami's offseason spending spree last year that also saw the team sign Byron Jones, Jordan Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson.

Miami gave Van Noy $30 million in guaranteed money as part of the deal. He was due to make $12.5 million in base salary next season, per Spotrac.

Van Noy rebuilt his value during four seasons with the New England Patriots from 2016-19. He had 35 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks in 51 games with them. The BYU alum also won two Super Bowl titles with the team in 2016 and 2018.

During his lone season with the Dolphins, Van Noy ranked third among all non-defensive linemen with 28 total pressures. He finished second on the team with 10 quarterback hits and third with six sacks.