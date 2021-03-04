Predicting 8 NFL Players Who Will Be Overpaid in 2021 Free Agency

0 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2021 edition of NFL free agency isn't far off. On March 17, the feeding frenzy will officially begin, though negotiations can commence two days prior.

Every offseason, players sign contracts that don't match their production or potential; that's the nature of free agency as teams try to outbid one another for the services of veterans. Last year, for example, Austin Hooper got what was a market-setting deal simply because he was a Pro Bowler getting his turn at the negotiation table.

Hooper is now the third-highest-paid tight end among those with long-term contracts, behind only Kansas City's Travis Kelce and San Francisco's George Kittle. He produced just 435 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. landed a three-year, $45 million deal following the only double-digit-sack season of his career. He returned to his typical form in 2020, logging just three sacks for the Atlanta Falcons.

Like Hooper, Fowler and several others last offseason, many pending free agents will be overpaid in 2020. We'll never criticize someone for signing on the dotted line, of course, but the following eight players are likely to be among them.

This isn't to suggest that any of these players are bad. Whether because of injury risks, inconsistent production, age or positional overvaluing, however, they're all likely to earn more than they should.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.