    Patriots Rumors: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Mac Jones 'Heavily' Scouted

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    With Jarrett Stidham as their only quarterback under contract, the New England Patriots are reportedly doing their homework on the top signal-callers in this year's draft class.

    Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots have been "heavily scouting" the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft.

    That group includes Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

    The Patriots figure to be in the market for a starting quarterback in 2021. Cam Newton had a disappointing year with 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts, along with 592 rushing yards and 12 scores.

    Newton and Brian Hoyer, who started one game last season, are both eligible for free agency. Stidham has been New England's primary backup for the past two seasons, but head coach Bill Belichick has given no indication he trusts the 24-year-old to be the No. 1 option.

    The Patriots, who hold the No. 15 pick, may not have an opportunity to select at least at three of the top quarterback prospects.

    Lawrence and Wilson are widely expected to be the first two players drafted. Furthermore, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Fields, Jones and Lance to go in the top 10 in his most recent mock draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That said, Kiper projected the Patriots to trade up for Lance at No. 9.

    Moving up in the first round hasn't been Belichick's style. The Patriots haven't traded up on Day 1 of the draft since 2012 when they did so twice, acquiring the No. 21 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals to select Chandler Jones and then the No. 25 pick from the Denver Broncos to draft Dont'a Hightower.

    Given how poor New England's quarterback play was in its first season without Tom Brady, Belichick might be willing to make a bold move to address the most important position on the field.

    Related

      5-Year-Old Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage After Britt Reid Crash

      5-Year-Old Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage After Britt Reid Crash
      NFL logo
      NFL

      5-Year-Old Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage After Britt Reid Crash

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Tom Brady Super Bowl Repeat

      Bucs have a target on their back 🎯

      NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Tom Brady Super Bowl Repeat
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Tom Brady Super Bowl Repeat

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Landing Spots for Alex Smith 📍

      Best team fits for the QB if Washington cuts him ➡️

      3 Landing Spots for Alex Smith 📍
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      3 Landing Spots for Alex Smith 📍

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      New NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      The first big board from our new scouting department, @BRNFLScouts ➡️

      New NFL Draft Big Board 📝
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      New NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report