Patriots Rumors: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Mac Jones 'Heavily' Scouted

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

With Jarrett Stidham as their only quarterback under contract, the New England Patriots are reportedly doing their homework on the top signal-callers in this year's draft class.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots have been "heavily scouting" the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft.

That group includes Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

The Patriots figure to be in the market for a starting quarterback in 2021. Cam Newton had a disappointing year with 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts, along with 592 rushing yards and 12 scores.

Newton and Brian Hoyer, who started one game last season, are both eligible for free agency. Stidham has been New England's primary backup for the past two seasons, but head coach Bill Belichick has given no indication he trusts the 24-year-old to be the No. 1 option.

The Patriots, who hold the No. 15 pick, may not have an opportunity to select at least at three of the top quarterback prospects.

Lawrence and Wilson are widely expected to be the first two players drafted. Furthermore, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Fields, Jones and Lance to go in the top 10 in his most recent mock draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That said, Kiper projected the Patriots to trade up for Lance at No. 9.

Moving up in the first round hasn't been Belichick's style. The Patriots haven't traded up on Day 1 of the draft since 2012 when they did so twice, acquiring the No. 21 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals to select Chandler Jones and then the No. 25 pick from the Denver Broncos to draft Dont'a Hightower.

Given how poor New England's quarterback play was in its first season without Tom Brady, Belichick might be willing to make a bold move to address the most important position on the field.