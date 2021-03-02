    Rapoport on Alex Smith: 'Don't Sleep on the Bears' to Sign QB After WFT Release

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    FILE - Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Washington’s biggest offseason need is to figure out its quarterback situation. Trade for DeShaun Watson? Sign Cam Newton? Roll with Alex Smith and Kyle Allen? Coach Ron Rivera says “nothing is off the table.” (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears are reportedly a potential landing spot for quarterback Alex Smith following his expected release from the Washington Football Team.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

