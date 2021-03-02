Rapoport on Alex Smith: 'Don't Sleep on the Bears' to Sign QB After WFT Release

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are reportedly a potential landing spot for quarterback Alex Smith following his expected release from the Washington Football Team.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday:

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

On the offensive side of the ball, superstar quarterback Dak Prescott might hit the market, while difference-makers like wide receivers Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II and Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff will be free agents.

Defensively, safeties Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, linebacker Lavonte David, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.

