    Louis Nix's Mother: Investigators Said Son's Death 'Appears to Be Accident'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Houston Texans defensive tackle Louis Nix (92) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
    Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

    Stephanie Wingfield, the mother of former Notre Dame and NFL defensive lineman Louis Nix III, said investigators told her his death "appears to be [an] accident."

    That is what she told Ben Becker of Action News Jax, although the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not released any details about Nix's death. Wingfield said he may have been distracted while driving and "lost control and went into the pond."

    Nix, who was 29 years old, was reported missing Wednesday night, and his car was found Saturday inside a Jacksonville pond.

    Becker shared a missing persons report from three days before Nix was found:

    Wingfield said she was told there was no indication of foul play. She also said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not say anything about the former Notre Dame standout being impaired but that "he may have been distracted by his phone."

    Wingfield is also the one who confirmed his death Saturday.

    The defensive lineman was best known for his time at Notre Dame, and Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly shared a video of some of his memories of his former player:

    The Houston Texans selected Nix with a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He also made stops with the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Michael DiRocco of ESPN noted Nix was injured and hospitalized from a December shooting that happened when he was filling his car's tires at a gas station.

