Former Texans DL Louis Nix Reported Missing by Mother

Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix III was reported missing by his mother Friday night in Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is requesting information from anyone who made contact with Nix, 29, since he was last seen Tuesday at his father's house:

Nix attended William M. Raines High School in Jacksonville before embarking on a standout collegiate career at Notre Dame.

The defensive lineman was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. He also made stops with the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been a free agent since being released by the Jags in May 2017.

In December, Nix was shot during an armed robbery attempt at a Jacksonville gas station while he was trying to put air in his tires. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sought information regarding two suspects in the case.

He later told Eric Hansen of the South Bend Tribune he was dealing with the lingering mental impact of the incident after recovering physically.

"I went out shopping with my girl to get my mom a birthday gift, and it was crazy," Nix said. "You wouldn't think you'd feel like that, but I was just paranoid being around people. People coming up from behind me, coming out of nowhere. I felt like I just needed to see everything and it was kind of emotional in the moment."

Nix added he was planning to speak with a therapist to overcome feelings of not wanting to leave his home.