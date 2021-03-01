Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: 49ers Called Panthers amid Jimmy Garoppolo Buzz

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly among the teams that have called the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for Teddy Bridgewater, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.

There has been speculation the 49ers are hoping to upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, although that trade with the Panthers would only add a reliable backup to the oft-injured starter.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch recently said his team needs a better No. 2 behind Garoppolo.

"When (Garoppolo's) healthy, he's played at a high level," he told The Eye Test for Two podcast, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "But we probably have to add someone. We probably need to improve ourselves, so if he’s not there, we're all right—we can win games."

Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market as he was shipped to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's top trade packages to create the next great offenses.



