Mel Kiper Jr. Says Mac Jones 'Has a Little Bit of Tom Brady in Him'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Mac Jones is not considered the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft class, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes he shares some traits with arguably the greatest of all time.

"I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of [Tom] Brady in him," Kiper said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Jones is coming off a huge season with Alabama, totaling 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record and a national championship, finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

While he has arm talent, Kiper noted it's Jones' mental ability that reminds him of Brady:

"I'm not saying he's ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn't be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he's so smart—he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing. Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and—'boom!'—he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I've ever seen.

"Then he sees the field. He's tremendously accurate to all levels. He doesn't have the 'wow' arm, like Brady didn't either coming into the league. And like Brady, he's not real mobile, not a runner. But biding time, slipping and sliding, he did it in the championship game. So there are some similarities there."

Considering Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title this season, any comparison is high praise. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon projected Jones as the 12th overall pick and fifth quarterback selected in his latest mock draft.