Josh Gordon Signs Contract with Johnny Manziel's FCF Team After NFL Suspension

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon is returning to the gridiron as a member of the Fan Controlled Football league on the same team as Johnny Manziel.

Zappers team owner Bob Menery announced Saturday that Gordon signed with the club, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon's attempt to play in the NFL again took a hit last month when the league announced he had been suspended indefinitely for breaking the terms of his reinstatement. It marks his sixth different suspension since entering the NFL in 2012.

The announcement came just three weeks after Gordon was activated to the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster for the first time in 2020. The 29-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Dec. 3.

Even though Gordon was eligible to play in Seattle's last two regular-season games and in the playoffs, he wasn't on the active roster for any of those games. The former All-Pro last appeared in a game on Dec. 15, 2019, for the Seahawks against the Carolina Panthers.

The FCF is two weeks into its inaugural season. There are two weeks remaining in the regular season, which will be followed by a two-week postseason.

The Zappers are currently the only winless team in FCF, but their 72 points through two games are the second-most in the league. It hasn't been announced when Gordon will make his first appearance for the team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Zappers play the Wild Aces and Beasts in their final two regular-season games.