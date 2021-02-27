    Josh Gordon Signs Contract with Johnny Manziel's FCF Team After NFL Suspension

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordonâ€™s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon is returning to the gridiron as a member of the Fan Controlled Football league on the same team as Johnny Manziel. 

    Zappers team owner Bob Menery announced Saturday that Gordon signed with the club, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Gordon's attempt to play in the NFL again took a hit last month when the league announced he had been suspended indefinitely for breaking the terms of his reinstatement. It marks his sixth different suspension since entering the NFL in 2012. 

    The announcement came just three weeks after Gordon was activated to the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster for the first time in 2020. The 29-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Dec. 3. 

    Even though Gordon was eligible to play in Seattle's last two regular-season games and in the playoffs, he wasn't on the active roster for any of those games. The former All-Pro last appeared in a game on Dec. 15, 2019, for the Seahawks against the Carolina Panthers. 

    The FCF is two weeks into its inaugural season. There are two weeks remaining in the regular season, which will be followed by a two-week postseason. 

    The Zappers are currently the only winless team in FCF, but their 72 points through two games are the second-most in the league. It hasn't been announced when Gordon will make his first appearance for the team. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Zappers play the Wild Aces and Beasts in their final two regular-season games. 

    Related

      Every Team's Offseason To-Do List 📝

      How each NFL organization needs to address internal obstacles, free agency and the draft ➡️

      Every Team's Offseason To-Do List 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Team's Offseason To-Do List 📝

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Josh Gordon to Play in FCF

      Former NFL Pro Bowler to play for the Zappers in Fan Controlled Football league

      Josh Gordon to Play in FCF
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Gordon to Play in FCF

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Mac Jones Is the Ultimate Wild Card 🃏

      @GDavenport explains which teams could roll the dice on the former Bama QB in round one ➡️

      Mac Jones Is the Ultimate Wild Card 🃏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mac Jones Is the Ultimate Wild Card 🃏

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Landing Spots for Russ

      We ranked the most likely trade destinations from Wilson’s reported list 📲

      Ranking Landing Spots for Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking Landing Spots for Russ

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report