College Basketball's 5-Star Recruits Who Have Hurt Their NBA Draft Stock Most

1 of 6

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The way people typically talk about the one-and-done revolution in college basketball, you might think all 5-star recruits are expected to declare for the NBA draft in any given year.

In reality, it's more like 90 percent of the top 10 recruits and less than 50 percent of the guys in the 11-20 range. The 5-star recruits outside the top 20 fall into more of a "might leave if they have an awesome freshman season but will likely play two years" bucket.

These guys are in that latter group and have not had an awesome enough season to be on the NBA's immediate radar. Don't call it a failed campaign, though. Rather, get ready for them to appear in the various "Ranking the Top 50 Players to Watch in Men's College Basketball in 2021-22" articles.

Bryce Thompson, Kansas

247Sports No. 21; 5.3 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.2 APG, 26.9% 3PT

Perhaps the biggest reason Kansas disappointed through the first 2.5 months of this season was that Bryce Thompson hasn't been the star we were anticipating. That isn't to say he has been terrible, but we were expecting him to at least partially replace Devon Dotson's production, and that hasn't happened. He missed three games in early January with a cracked vertebrae and another seven games after that with a broken finger. Obviously, that didn't help his developmental process.

Walker Kessler, North Carolina

247Sports No. 22; 4.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG

Walker Kessler is surging and has been solid when on the floor, but playing time has been difficult to come by in a frontcourt where Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks and Day'Ron Sharpe are each averaging around 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Kessler would maybe go in the second round if he declared, but he'd be better off coming back for a year as the primary big man after that trio presumably leaves.

Jeremy Roach, Duke

247Sports No. 23; 8.7 PPG, 2.7 APG, 2.1 RPG, 28.4% 3PT

Jeremy Roach has had the best season among guys on this tier, but he's not ready for the NBA yet. He's only averaging 1.24 assists per turnover and is shooting 28.4 percent from distance. There are flashes of potential, though, and he does have double-digit games with double-digit points. However, he would benefit from another year in college.

Khristian Lander, Indiana

247Sports No. 27; 2.2 PPG, 1.2 APG, 27.9% 3PT

The highest-rated recruit out of Indiana was a critical get for head coach Archie Miller and his staff, but Khristian Lander has been nowhere near the instant-impact guy James Blackmon Jr. was a few years ago. In fact, he has been one of the least efficient players in the Big Ten. He finally made a two-point bucket on Saturday against Michigan, ending an 0-of-16 drought over the previous 22 games.

Mark Williams, Duke

247Sports No. 28; 5.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG

Mark Williams has come on strong since mid-January, blocking multiple shots in nine of his last 10 games and recording a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) against Syracuse's 2-3 zone on Feb. 22. A decade ago, he would probably be rocketing up draft boards. But this 7'0" center has no range and isn't a hot commodity in the modern NBA. Illinois' Kofi Cockburn isn't even a projected first-round pick, so Williams would almost certainly go undrafted if he left Duke after just one year.