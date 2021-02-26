    NBA Top Shot Drop Sets Record with over 189K Users Seeking 10K Packs Costing $99

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    NBA Top Shot continues to surge in popularity based on Friday's drop of 10,631 premium packs at a price of $99 each. 

    According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, 189,000 users waited in line for Friday's 12 p.m. ET drop, which was more than double the amount from the last drop.

    NBA Top Shot, which is run by Dapper, is essentially a form of cryptocurrency that allows users to buy and sell collectible digital NBA highlight clips.

    Dapper CEO Roham Gharegozlou told Rovell that NBA Top Shot generated about $1 million in revenue Friday, which is just a fraction of what the new craze has made recently.

    Per Rovell, NBA Top Shot has generated $206 million in sales over the past month with the biggest sale thus far being a highlight of a slam dunk by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for $208,000.

    Both trading card collecting and cryptocurrency have been surging industries in recent months, and NBA Top Shot has capitalized on both.

    According to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, NBA Top Shot began as a closed beta in May 2020 before transitioning into an open beta for all on Oct. 1, 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The growth has been tremendous since then as users attempt to find rare and valuable highlight clips in their packs, much in the same way as those who purchase and open physical trading cards.

    Related

      Jeremy Lin Speaks on Racism

      NBA veteran posts powerful IG to address spike in hate crimes against the Asian community: 'IS ANYONE LISTENING??'

      Jeremy Lin Speaks on Racism
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jeremy Lin Speaks on Racism

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      6 Raptors Coaches Out Tonight

      Nick Nurse and five other Raptors coaches won't be on the bench vs. Rockets due to NBA health and safety protocols

      6 Raptors Coaches Out Tonight
      NBA logo
      NBA

      6 Raptors Coaches Out Tonight

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Fire at Shaq's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson

      Fire at Shaq's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fire at Shaq's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NBA Report Cards 📝

      Re-grading teams as we hit the season's midseason mark 📲

      Updated NBA Report Cards 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Updated NBA Report Cards 📝

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report